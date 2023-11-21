Pupils at Harrogate primary school donate whopping 162.3kg of food to help local foodbank

Pupils at a primary school in Harrogate have helped a local foodbank feed 16 people thanks to donations from their Harvest Festival.

Children at Belmont Grosvenor School handed over a whopping 162.3kg of food to the Harrogate District Foodbank to support hungry people across the district.

Representatives from the charity dropped into the school to pick up dozens of bags brimming with food and essentials which were distributed to people who turn up for help at the Foodbank’s locations across the area.

Dawn Cussons, from Harrogate District Foodbank, said: “I want to say a big thank you for the amazing donations that all the children brought in.

“On a weekly basis we give out approximately 1.5 tonnes of food at our distribution centres and we have worked out that the Belmont Grosvenor School donation will feed 16 people.

"Thank you so much for your support.”

Last year, Harrogate District Foodbank fed 3,500 individuals - a 25 per cent increase on the previous year.

Their donations this year have been down 22 per cent but the number of people looking for their support has increased by 46 per cent.

Mrs Cussons added: “It is only with the support of our local schools, churches and individuals that enables us to operate.

"Food poverty is very real with 1500 foodbanks in the United Kingdom.

"Approximately 3.8 million people experienced destitution last year."

Miss Jo Hardy, Year 4 teacher and Charities Co-ordinator at Belmont Grosvenor School, said: “Our Harvest Festival celebration was a wonderful event involving singing, poems and readings by all our pupils, from the youngest in our nursery to our Year 6 children.