Pupils at Harrogate Ladies’ College defy A-level predictions to double number of A* grades achieved

Despite Government warnings to expect grades in line with 2019 results, pupils at the school secured 41 per cent A*-A grades, an increase of more than 17 per cent on 2019 grades.

Pupils also achieved twice as many top A* grades this year compared with results in 2019.

Over 50 per cent of the A* grades were achieved in Science, Maths, Engineering and Technology (STEM) subjects with impressive results across all subject areas including Modern Foreign Languages where 75 per cent of all French grades were A*, Humanities where 85 per cent of all Geography grades were grades were A*-B and Creative Arts where 90 per cent of all grades were A*-B.

Mrs Sylvia Brett of Harrogate Ladies' College celebrating with pupils after receiving a fantastic set of A-level results

Five subjects including Further Maths achieved a clean sweep of 100 per cent A*-B grades.

Overall, 68 per cent of grades were A*-B and 82 per cent were A*-C – both figures showing significant increases on 2019 grades.

Sylvia Brett, Principal at Harrogate Ladies’ College, said: “These are an exceptionally good set of results across a huge range of subjects and the class of 2023 should be so proud of everything they have achieved.

“They have shown a huge appetite for hard work and incredible resilience.

"It’s very rewarding to see them propelled into the next exciting stage of their lives.

“Today is about celebrating their personal achievements – however big or small.

"We have watched with pleasure as these incredible young women have fulfilled their potential in an inspiring and supportive environment.”

Among those celebrating today were Sophie McHugh who achieved A*AAA and with her grades now secured, she is heading to Durham University to study Engineering.

She said: “Becoming an engineer is that bit closer today after these results.

"I’ve had a great time at school – great teachers and great support.

"I’ve really been encouraged to follow my own path and my own dreams.”

Eve Brasher said she was thrilled to achieve A*AA which means that she can take up her offer to study Law at Newcastle University.

She said: “It’s what I’ve always wanted to do, and I can’t wait to take up my place.

"I feel really proud that I achieved what I set out to do.”

Despite the turmoil of war in their home country, twin sisters, Diana and Sofiia Shypovych were also celebrating today in Ukraine having achieved A*A*A* and A*A*A respectively.