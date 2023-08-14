News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Pupils at award-winning Harrogate school learns how town was once a rainforest

Harrogate pupils have been shown a glimpse of how the town looked in the time of the ancient coal forests as part of a focus on climate change.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 14th Aug 2023, 15:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 15:54 BST

In an inspirational speech as part of the school’s annual Speech Day and Prizegiving ceremony, James McKay, showed the children at Highfield Prep school visualisations of Harrogate more than 320 million years ago when there it was part of a rainforest.

And he also showed pupils at the prep school for boys and girls aged 4-11, which is part of Harrogate Ladies College, futuristic drawings of how Harrogate could look by 2100.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr McKay, from the Faculty of Engineering & Physical Sciences at University of Leeds, told the youngsters that, to create a good future, we have to understand the past.

How Harrogate will look in the next century - Pupils at Highfield Prep school's Speech Day were shown James McKay’s futuristic drawings of Harrogate in 2100. (Picture contributed)How Harrogate will look in the next century - Pupils at Highfield Prep school's Speech Day were shown James McKay’s futuristic drawings of Harrogate in 2100. (Picture contributed)
How Harrogate will look in the next century - Pupils at Highfield Prep school's Speech Day were shown James McKay’s futuristic drawings of Harrogate in 2100. (Picture contributed)
Most Popular

“Over 320 million years ago there was a rainforest in Harrogate,” said Mr McKay.

"The trees were growing and absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

"This carbon eventually became coal, which we burn to produce energy, but which releases the carbon dioxide back into the atmosphere.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I believe that to create a good future we have to understand the past.

Harrogate school's Speech Day - Highfield Prep School Headteacher James Savile; Highfield head boy and girl and James McKay from the Faculty of Engineering & Physical Sciences at University of Leeds. (Picture contributed)Harrogate school's Speech Day - Highfield Prep School Headteacher James Savile; Highfield head boy and girl and James McKay from the Faculty of Engineering & Physical Sciences at University of Leeds. (Picture contributed)
Harrogate school's Speech Day - Highfield Prep School Headteacher James Savile; Highfield head boy and girl and James McKay from the Faculty of Engineering & Physical Sciences at University of Leeds. (Picture contributed)

"This is why we need to use renewable energy, protect forests, soils and capture carbon.”

Known as the ‘man who draws the future’, James is an artist and science communicator who collaborates with scientists to illustrate ideas about the future as well as reconstructing ancient landscapes.

During Highfield’s Speech Day, headteacher James Savile paid tribute to the hard work and vision of the Highfield community over the past year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The three words from our school motto, “I AM ME” are extremely important to us as a school and my wish is that you know that each one of you is special and unique,” said Mr Savile.

"You all have the ability to do something that is both distinctive and amazing and I want you all to remember that.”

Highfield was recently shortlisted for the national Prep School of the Year award in the Independent Parent School of the Year Awards and is a previous winner of the TES Community Initiative Award.

Related topics:HarrogateHighfield