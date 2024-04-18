Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of a forward-thinking plan to transform its campus into a centre of sustainable excellence to alleviate local skills shortages, Harrogate College is set to replace its main building on Hornbeam Park and construct a renewable energy skills hub – while still remaining open the whole time.

But, as full planning approval is awaited, complaints have grown from neighbouring properties over the potential knock-on effects on traffic at Hornbeam Park for the nearly 20-month duration of the proposed work.

Due to health and safety and site logistics, the town’s important further education provider says it will be unable to retain any parking for staff, students or contractors on site during the lengthy construction period.

At the moment, although most of its students, except some adult learners, do not drive to college, its car park can be used by up to around 70 staff and students at any one time.

Some businesses at Hornbeam Park fear that, with the nearby railway station car park already at capacity on a daily basis, there is a real potential for chaos in the station car park and surrounding residential streets.

But Harrogate College told the Harrogate Advertiser it was well aware of the situation but has been taking active steps to encourage staff and students to use public transport during the major redevelopment which is expected to take until December 2025.

Principal Danny Wild, said: “Our exciting £20 million rebuild will allow us to provide the education and training required by Harrogate and North Yorkshire now, and in the future, and bolster the local economy

"Unfortunately, the temporary closure of our car park will be a necessary part of this project.

"During the construction phase, we will be advising our staff and students to either make alternative travel arrangements to college where possible, or to park responsibly in the local area.

"To support public transport use, and minimise disruption, we are offering to cover the parking expenses of any staff who opt to either park at other local train stations or in Harrogate town centre, and then travel to us by public transport.

"Caddick Construction, which is carrying out the college rebuild, has secured around 20 spaces at Hornbeam Park for their use and we will also be promoting their use of car sharing and minibuses to reduce the number of vehicles.”

Harrogate College says it has followed the planning process scrupulously and sent out a pre-planning letter to notify local businesses of the major redevelopment

It has been suggested by some on Hornbeam Park that a temporary car park/compound could be provided, temporarily, on vacant land near Harrogate College during the £20m rebuild.

But Harrogate College says it has been busy working its way through a series of temporary alternatives sites for parking which, disappointingly, had failed to bear fruit.

These included approaches to other businesses on Hornbeam Park, Harrogate Yorkshire Showground and Pannal Football Club, all which met without success.