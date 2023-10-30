Proud moment for two Harrogate schools as famous alumni return for sixth form's 50th anniversary event
It’s now 50 years since the Associated Sixth Form at St Aidan’s and St John Fisher was first created in 1973.
This unique venture in ecumenical education was set up with the aim to provide a Christian environment in which all students who wish to remain at school beyond the age of 16 could experience the expertise, experience and resources of two excellent schools.
After 50 years packed with achievement, the two schools recently came together to celebrated this notable milestone in a glittering collaboration between the most experienced, gifted and talented performers and famous alumni students across both schools.
Held at the Royal Hall in Harrogate, the Associated Sixth Form at St. Aidan’s and St John Fisher’s Golden Gala Concert marked the anniversary in style.
St Aidan’s, Head of Music Mrs Elliott and her fantastic team; Mrs Leonard, Mrs Collett and Mr Elliott, along with St John Fisher’s Music staff, Mr Ratcliffe and Miss Longbottom, all worked around the clock to create this music and dance spectacular.
The musical ensembles including Symphony Orchestra, Senior Choir, Chamber Choir and Swing Band.
Miss Miller’s Year 12 Dancers performed stunning choreography to the fitting track Golden by Harry Styles while Mrs Levahn’s A Level drama students performed some challenging extracts from the Greek Tragedy, Antigone.
Former student, chemistry teacher and professional musical theatre actor, Richard Upton compered the cala expertly and even stepped in to sing Mack the Knife when Musical theatre star, Frankie Bounds couldn’t make it due to Storm Babette.
Other alumni students involved included West End Les Miserables star, Jo Stephenson singing an extract from Wicked and Joseph and professional clarinettist Andy Mellor with his rousing jazz solo in the classic Sing Sing Sing.
After a stunning Andrew Lloyd Webber medley, the spectacular event ended with the audience on their feet singing For All the Saints in an arrangement created for the evening by former St Aidan’s Director of Music, Mark Pallant.