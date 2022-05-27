Primrose Lane marks 50th anniversary

Primrose Lane Primary pupils have been practising the ancient art of maypole dancing as they launched special commemorations on May 26.

Headteacher Mrs Holmes said: “The children have thoroughly enjoyed rehearsing the various dances which become progressively more difficult.

“This is a wonderful community event and is extra special this year with it being the 50 anniversary of Primrose Lane.”

The celebration, which also marks the whole school coming together after the Covid-19 pandemic, started with the crowning of the May Queen by Melody, the oldest girl in school.

In the opening procession May Queen Abby was closely followed by her loyal attendants Thea and Sadie and the crown bearer William.

As well as the dancing there was singing from the choir who sang Lean on me, to the whole school’s rendition of Let it be, accompanied by Year 5 on their ukuleles.

All the children danced and sang very well and were enthusiastically supported by families and friends from the community.

Fiona Meeson and Shelagh O’Leary, Co-Chairs of Governors said: “It’s an exciting time for Primrose Lane, celebrating it’s 50th Anniversary.

“Over the course of the year, pupils will be learning about how the village and school has changed over the last 50 years, finding out about former pupils and sharing their investigations with the school community.

“And of course, we’ll be sharing music and highlights from the 1970s!”.

To mark the anniversary, Primrose Lane Primary School recently held a competition to create a commemorative logo.

The winning logo, designed by Hettie, a year 6 pupil, will be featuring on the school stall at the forthcoming Boston Spa Gala on the June 11.