Prime Minister sees Harrogate pupil's winning message of ‘peace, joy and love’ in Christmas card competition
A Harrogate pupil has won a schools competition to design this year’s Christmas card for the town’s MP which has been shown to the Prime Minister.
Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones will be using the winning design created by Misha Oti – a pupil at Richard Taylor School in Harrogate – for his Christmas e-card.
The design was chosen from those submitted by children from Harrogate primary schools in response to the ‘Create a Christmas e-card for your MP’ competition.
“It was another year of entries packed with colour, Christmas cheer and creativity,” said Mr Jones.
"The judges though felt that Misha’s design reflected the spirit of the time with her focus on peace, joy and love.
"This clinched it for the judges and I think they made an excellent choice.”
The MP has run the competition since he first became an MP in 2010.
The competition entries were judged by Harrogate Deputy Mayor, Coun Robert Windass, former teacher Penny Mackenzie and Sue Waterworth who works at Springwater School in Starbeck.
Misha was awarded a framed copy of her Christmas card at her school and her card was also presented by Mr Jones to Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak in Westminster.
Each primary school which entered had a local winner and every child who submitted an entry also received a special certificate personally signed by Mr Jones.
Misha’s winning e-card will be sent by the Harrogate MP to local groups and constituents.
More information on Andrew’s Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/p/CmEhkflIMLn/.