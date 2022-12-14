News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Prime Minister sees Harrogate pupil's winning message of ‘peace, joy and love’ in Christmas card competition

A Harrogate pupil has won a schools competition to design this year’s Christmas card for the town’s MP which has been shown to the Prime Minister.

By Graham Chalmers
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 2:59pm
Christmas card design competition - Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, with Richard Taylor School winning pupil Misha and Richard Taylor headteacher Andrew Symonds
Christmas card design competition - Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, with Richard Taylor School winning pupil Misha and Richard Taylor headteacher Andrew Symonds

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones will be using the winning design created by Misha Oti – a pupil at Richard Taylor School in Harrogate – for his Christmas e-card.

The design was chosen from those submitted by children from Harrogate primary schools in response to the ‘Create a Christmas e-card for your MP’ competition.

Hide Ad

“It was another year of entries packed with colour, Christmas cheer and creativity,” said Mr Jones.

Part of Richard Taylor School pupil Misha's winning Christmas card design for Harrogate MP Andrew Jones.
Most Popular

"The judges though felt that Misha’s design reflected the spirit of the time with her focus on peace, joy and love.

"This clinched it for the judges and I think they made an excellent choice.”

Hide Ad

The MP has run the competition since he first became an MP in 2010.

The competition entries were judged by Harrogate Deputy Mayor, Coun Robert Windass, former teacher Penny Mackenzie and Sue Waterworth who works at Springwater School in Starbeck.

Hide Ad

Misha was awarded a framed copy of her Christmas card at her school and her card was also presented by Mr Jones to Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak in Westminster.

Each primary school which entered had a local winner and every child who submitted an entry also received a special certificate personally signed by Mr Jones.

Hide Ad

Misha’s winning e-card will be sent by the Harrogate MP to local groups and constituents.

More information on Andrew’s Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/p/CmEhkflIMLn/.

HarrogateAndrew JonesPrime MinisterKnaresboroughDeputy Mayor