Christmas card design competition - Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, with Richard Taylor School winning pupil Misha and Richard Taylor headteacher Andrew Symonds

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones will be using the winning design created by Misha Oti – a pupil at Richard Taylor School in Harrogate – for his Christmas e-card.

The design was chosen from those submitted by children from Harrogate primary schools in response to the ‘Create a Christmas e-card for your MP’ competition.

“It was another year of entries packed with colour, Christmas cheer and creativity,” said Mr Jones.

Part of Richard Taylor School pupil Misha's winning Christmas card design for Harrogate MP Andrew Jones.

"The judges though felt that Misha’s design reflected the spirit of the time with her focus on peace, joy and love.

"This clinched it for the judges and I think they made an excellent choice.”

The MP has run the competition since he first became an MP in 2010.

The competition entries were judged by Harrogate Deputy Mayor, Coun Robert Windass, former teacher Penny Mackenzie and Sue Waterworth who works at Springwater School in Starbeck.

Misha was awarded a framed copy of her Christmas card at her school and her card was also presented by Mr Jones to Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak in Westminster.

Each primary school which entered had a local winner and every child who submitted an entry also received a special certificate personally signed by Mr Jones.

Misha’s winning e-card will be sent by the Harrogate MP to local groups and constituents.