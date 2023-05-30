Primary school near Harrogate with just one pupil is to close after 167 years of teaching

North Yorkshire Council’s executive members today, Tuesday, May 30, approved the closure of Skelton Newby Hall Primary School after 167 years of teaching local children.

The school, which is based near the village of Skelton-on-Ure, which lies four miles outside Ripon, has suffered from dwindling numbers of children for several years now.

In autumn 2022 were nine pupils on the roll.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive members have approved the closure of Skelton Newby Hall Primary School.

By February 2023, just one pupil remained at the school with education taking place at Sharow Church of England Primary School, which is federated with Skelton Newby Hall.

Ofsted inspectors last visited the school in March 2020, grading it as “requiring improvement”.

A consultation on the proposed closure was carried out by North Yorkshire Council to allow parents, teachers, governors and local people an opportunity to share their views.

A further statutory representation period ended on April 27.

Following today’s decision, the school will close on August 31.

The closure would extend the catchment area of Kirby Hill Church of England Primary School to include the area currently served by Skelton Newby Hall.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Coun Annabel Wilkinson, said: “North Yorkshire Council does everything possible to support our small schools.

"However, our priority must be the children’s education and that it remains fit for purpose to give them the best start to their lives.

“Unfortunately, falling pupil numbers at Skelton Newby Hall Primary School have been a concern for quite some time.

"Pupil numbers determine the school budget and we have a duty to ensure every child has the best possible opportunity to succeed.

“The school’s governing body, staff and parents have been active in their collective efforts to raise numbers at the school over recent years, but pupil numbers have continued to fall.”

Coun Wilkinson added: “To close the school has been an incredibly difficult decision to make.”