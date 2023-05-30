News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Primary school near Harrogate with just one pupil is to close after 167 years of teaching

A primary school located just outside Ripon which only has one pupil is to close this summer, councillors have decided.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 30th May 2023, 17:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:15 BST

North Yorkshire Council’s executive members today, Tuesday, May 30, approved the closure of Skelton Newby Hall Primary School after 167 years of teaching local children.

The school, which is based near the village of Skelton-on-Ure, which lies four miles outside Ripon, has suffered from dwindling numbers of children for several years now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In autumn 2022 were nine pupils on the roll.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive members have approved the closure of Skelton Newby Hall Primary School.North Yorkshire Council’s executive members have approved the closure of Skelton Newby Hall Primary School.
North Yorkshire Council’s executive members have approved the closure of Skelton Newby Hall Primary School.
Most Popular

By February 2023, just one pupil remained at the school with education taking place at Sharow Church of England Primary School, which is federated with Skelton Newby Hall.

Ofsted inspectors last visited the school in March 2020, grading it as “requiring improvement”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A consultation on the proposed closure was carried out by North Yorkshire Council to allow parents, teachers, governors and local people an opportunity to share their views.

A further statutory representation period ended on April 27.

Following today’s decision, the school will close on August 31.

The closure would extend the catchment area of Kirby Hill Church of England Primary School to include the area currently served by Skelton Newby Hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Coun Annabel Wilkinson, said: “North Yorkshire Council does everything possible to support our small schools.

"However, our priority must be the children’s education and that it remains fit for purpose to give them the best start to their lives.

“Unfortunately, falling pupil numbers at Skelton Newby Hall Primary School have been a concern for quite some time.

"Pupil numbers determine the school budget and we have a duty to ensure every child has the best possible opportunity to succeed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The school’s governing body, staff and parents have been active in their collective efforts to raise numbers at the school over recent years, but pupil numbers have continued to fall.”

Coun Wilkinson added: “To close the school has been an incredibly difficult decision to make.”

North Yorkshire Council oversees about 50 schools and academies with fewer than 50 pupils and is lobbying the Government for fairer funding.

Related topics:Primary schoolRiponHarrogate