Primary school celebrates ‘good’ Ofsted report

A primary popular school is celebrating Ofsted success.

Green Hammerton CofE Primary School has been judged as ‘good’ after a two-day inspection in May.

The inspector praised the positive relationship with parents and the community and this is reflected in the Ofsted questionnaire (nearly all parents and carers who responded said they would recommend the school to others).

The school takes pupils from the Green Hammerton, Whixley and further afield.

Headteacher Jenny Langley said: “We ere delighted by the outcome of the inspection and incredibly proud of the school’s achievements.

“The inspection reflects the commitment and work of staff, governors, children and families over the last two years.”