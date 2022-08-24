Pride at village schools in Harrogate district after being recognised for sporting success

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birstwith and Admiral Long CE Primary Schools have both achieved a gold medal in the School Games Awards.

Birstwith Church of England Primary School and Admiral Long CE Primary School at Burnt Yates, have achieved the School Games Award at the highest standard ‘GOLD’ for this academic year 2021/22.

The School Games Mark is a government-led award scheme and is facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of sports competition

Victoria Kirkman, Executive Headteacher of Birstwith and Admiral Long CE Schools, said: “I am hugely proud of all the staff and pupils for their efforts, not only in delivering academic excellence but also ensuring that, post-pandemic, children’s physical and mental wellbeing remain a priority.”