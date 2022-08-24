Pride at village schools in Harrogate district after being recognised for sporting success
Two primary schools in the Harrogate district have been recognised for their sporting excellence.
Birstwith Church of England Primary School and Admiral Long CE Primary School at Burnt Yates, have achieved the School Games Award at the highest standard ‘GOLD’ for this academic year 2021/22.
The School Games Mark is a government-led award scheme and is facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of sports competition
Victoria Kirkman, Executive Headteacher of Birstwith and Admiral Long CE Schools, said: “I am hugely proud of all the staff and pupils for their efforts, not only in delivering academic excellence but also ensuring that, post-pandemic, children’s physical and mental wellbeing remain a priority.”
Miss Kirkman who is also Interim Executive Leader of the Ripley CE, Beckwithshaw and Kettlesing Federation of Schools, is delighted that all three schools have achieved the ‘Bronze’ School Games Mark award.