Prestigious Harrogate competition to celebrate inspirational women and mark International Women’s Day

When it was it was first launched last year by Harrogate Ladies College, the Inspirational Women essay writing competition attracted dozens of excellent entries.

The school’s principal Mrs Sylvia Brett said she hoped this year’s competition would prove just as popular.

“As a school we have championed pioneering women for over 130 years and this competition aims to celebrate the success of women who have become role models in the children’s lives,” said Mrs Brett.

Harrogate Ladies College principal Mrs Sylvia Brett with enthusiastic pupils promoting the Harrogate-wide Inspirational Women essay writing competition.

“We want to celebrate the amazing success of women everywhere.

"Last year’s entries were of the highest calibre. We had entries ranging from the incredible story of someone’s grandmother to the inspirational women who changed the course of history.

"The quality of writing, the imagination and flair in the essays took my breath away.”

The competition is open to Year 3, 4 and 5 pupils and finalists will be invited to a special lunch and have the chance to hear their stories read out.

Pupils in Year 3 and 4 must write a maximum of 500 words and Year 5 pupils have a 750-word limit.

The winner in each age category will receive £50 of book vouchers and a further £50 in vouchers for their school.

To find out more go to www.hlc.org.uk/inspired

Entries can also be submitted by email to [email protected]

The competition closes on March 31.