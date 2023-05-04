News you can trust since 1836
Plans approved by North Yorkshire Council to install solar panels at two Harrogate primary schools

Rossett Acre Primary School and Oatlands Junior School will install solar panels on their roofs to generate renewable energy.

By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 4th May 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read

Plans were approved by North Yorkshire Council this week to install the technology under permitted development rules.

Rossett Acre will see around 120 panels installed with a capacity to generate up to 50.90kWp of renewable electricity.

Around 48 panels will be installed at Oatlands, with a capacity to generate up to 20.40 kWp.

Rossett Acre Primary School and Oatlands Junior School in Harrogate are set to install solar panels on their roofs to generate renewable energyRossett Acre Primary School and Oatlands Junior School in Harrogate are set to install solar panels on their roofs to generate renewable energy
Schools have been particularly affected by the rise in energy bills with the National Education Union warning last year that children’s education could suffer as headteachers face extra cost pressures.

From April, the government extended its energy support for schools for a further 12 months but it only applies to those paying the highest gas and electrictity rates.

Both Oatlands and Rossett Acre are part of the Red Kite Learning Trust and its estates manager Samantha Shuttleworth wrote in planning documents about both applications.

It said: “It is considered that the proposed solar panels would be complementary to the character of the building.

”The visual appearance of the solar panels on the roofed area is considered appropriate for the school building, thereby enhancing the visionary appearance of the site as an up-to-date centre for learning, creating responsible citizens for tomorrow’s world with an appreciation for their surroundings and a duty of care for the environment.

”It is considered that the panels could have a positive impact on the character of the building and no overall detrimental impact on the surrounding area.”

