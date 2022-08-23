PICTURE SPECIAL: Harrogate students celebrate outstanding A-level results

There were lots of smiling faces at schools across the Harrogate district when A-level students picked up their results on Thursday (August 23).

The results that have been achieved has enabled students to go on to universities, colleges, apprenticeships, and the wider world of work.

Here are some of the best pictures of pupils picking up their results...

1. A-level Results Day 2022 Head students Elena Blair and Ollie Martin of Harrogate Grammar School Photo: Harrogate Grammar School Photo Sales

2. A-level Results Day 2022 Eleanor Chaplin of Ripon Grammar School achieved four A*s plus an A* in her extended project qualification (EPQ) Photo: Ripon Grammar School Photo Sales

3. A-level Results Day 2022 Principle of Harrogate Ladies' College Mrs Sylvia Brett celebrates with students Photo: Harrogate Ladies' College Photo Sales

4. A-level Results Day 2022 Alice Tolhurst and Perla Rhodes of Harrogate Grammar School Photo: Harrogate Grammar School Photo Sales