Pupils from across the Harrogate district have been celebrating some outstanding A-level results

PICTURE SPECIAL: Harrogate students celebrate outstanding A-level results

Students from across the Harrogate district have been celebrating some brilliant results as A-level examinations took place for the first time since 2019.

By Lucy Chappell
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:28 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:29 pm

There were lots of smiling faces at schools across the Harrogate district when A-level students picked up their results on Thursday (August 23).

The results that have been achieved has enabled students to go on to universities, colleges, apprenticeships, and the wider world of work.

Here are some of the best pictures of pupils picking up their results...

1. A-level Results Day 2022

Head students Elena Blair and Ollie Martin of Harrogate Grammar School

Photo: Harrogate Grammar School

2. A-level Results Day 2022

Eleanor Chaplin of Ripon Grammar School achieved four A*s plus an A* in her extended project qualification (EPQ)

Photo: Ripon Grammar School

3. A-level Results Day 2022

Principle of Harrogate Ladies' College Mrs Sylvia Brett celebrates with students

Photo: Harrogate Ladies' College

4. A-level Results Day 2022

Alice Tolhurst and Perla Rhodes of Harrogate Grammar School

Photo: Harrogate Grammar School

