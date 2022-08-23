PICTURE SPECIAL: Harrogate students celebrate outstanding A-level results
Students from across the Harrogate district have been celebrating some brilliant results as A-level examinations took place for the first time since 2019.
By Lucy Chappell
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:28 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:29 pm
There were lots of smiling faces at schools across the Harrogate district when A-level students picked up their results on Thursday (August 23).
The results that have been achieved has enabled students to go on to universities, colleges, apprenticeships, and the wider world of work.
Here are some of the best pictures of pupils picking up their results...
Page 1 of 3