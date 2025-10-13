Parents in Harrogate district invited to apply for next year’s primary school places

Parents and carers with children due to start primary school in North Yorkshire in September next year can apply for their places now.

Primary school applications for children born between September 1, 2021, and August 31, 2022, must be submitted by January 15, 2026, and it is advised to list up to five schools in order of preference.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Councillor Annabel Wilkinson, said: “We know that choosing the correct primary school for families is important, which is why we have included lots of information about the application process and details about the county’s schools on our website.

“For a child to be allocated a school place it is crucial that you make an application to the local authority where you live and the deadline to apply is January 15, 2026.

“If parents or carers apply after the deadline, this could affect the allocation of your child’s school place.

“Please remember, you still have to apply for a school place if your child is attending a nursery or has a sibling within the primary school you want them to go to.”

Parents are being reminded to consider eligibility for home-to-school travel.

If this is an important factor when choosing a school, more information is available at www.northyorks.gov.uk/find-a-school

Parents can then use the online tool to find the nearest school to their home address.

Allocated school places will be announced on National Offer Day on April 16, 2026.

A total of 95 per cent of families of primary age children in North Yorkshire secured their first choice of school for the current academic year.

If you require any further information and advice about the process, you should email [email protected] or call 01609 533679.