Parents across Harrogate district urged to apply for secondary school places as deadline for applications looms

Parents and carers across the Harrogate district are being encouraged to apply for secondary school places online ahead of the deadline.

Applications are now open and any child transferring from primary school to secondary school next year must apply for a place by October 31.

In North Yorkshire, parents can list up to five schools in order of preference on their common application form.

They are advised to include their child’s catchment school as one of those five to maximise the chances of obtaining a place.

Those applying will be offered a place on March 3, 2025.

Last year’s school admission figures revealed a total of 90.11 per cent secured their first preference, with 95.82 per cent of all families in the county who requested a school place receiving an offer from the authority for one of their top three preferences of secondary school.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Councillor Annabel Wilkinson, said: “There is always a high demand for school places and we do our utmost to ensure that children are offered a place at their preferred primary or secondary school.

“If parents apply online it will help with the efficiency of the process, and if they can include their child’s catchment school in their application we are more likely to be able to meet their wishes.”

Parents are being reminded that this year there have been some changes in eligibility to home to school travel.

If this is an important factor when choosing a school, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/education-and-learning/school-admissions/finding-school for more information.

Parents can find out more about school admissions and how to apply by heading to https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/education-and-learning/school-admissions/starting-secondary-school