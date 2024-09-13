Parents across Harrogate district urged to apply for secondary school places as deadline for applications looms

By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Sep 2024, 09:43 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 10:01 BST
Parents and carers across the Harrogate district are being encouraged to apply for secondary school places online ahead of the deadline.

Applications are now open and any child transferring from primary school to secondary school next year must apply for a place by October 31.

In North Yorkshire, parents can list up to five schools in order of preference on their common application form.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are advised to include their child’s catchment school as one of those five to maximise the chances of obtaining a place.

Parents across Harrogate are being encouraged to apply for secondary school places ahead of the deadlineplaceholder image
Parents across Harrogate are being encouraged to apply for secondary school places ahead of the deadline

Those applying will be offered a place on March 3, 2025.

Last year’s school admission figures revealed a total of 90.11 per cent secured their first preference, with 95.82 per cent of all families in the county who requested a school place receiving an offer from the authority for one of their top three preferences of secondary school.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Councillor Annabel Wilkinson, said: “There is always a high demand for school places and we do our utmost to ensure that children are offered a place at their preferred primary or secondary school.

“If parents apply online it will help with the efficiency of the process, and if they can include their child’s catchment school in their application we are more likely to be able to meet their wishes.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Parents are being reminded that this year there have been some changes in eligibility to home to school travel.

If this is an important factor when choosing a school, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/education-and-learning/school-admissions/finding-school for more information.

Parents can find out more about school admissions and how to apply by heading to https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/education-and-learning/school-admissions/starting-secondary-school

Related topics:ParentsHarrogateNorth Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice