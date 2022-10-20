Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 6.2 per cent of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 11.5 per cent did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school.

This meant 3,550 primary and 7,198 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country.

One in every eight children (13 per cent) did not get into their first choice primary school.

How competitive is it to get into your local primary school?

Here we reveal which Harrogate district primary schools are the hardest to get into...

1. Dacre Braithwaite Church of England Primary School Dacre Braithwaite Church of England Primary School had 14 applicants who put the school as their first preference but only 9 of these were offered places - this means that 5 applicants did not get a place Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Hampsthwaite Church of England Primary School Hampsthwaite Church of England Primary School had 29 applicants who put the school as their first preference but only 20 of these were offered places - this means that 9 applicants did not get a place Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Scotton Lingerfield Primary School Scotton Lingerfield Primary School had 19 applicants who put the school as their first preference but only 15 of these were offered places - this means that 4 applicants did not get a place Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Meadowside Academy Meadowside Academy had 36 applicants who put the school as their first preference but only 30 of these were offered places - this means that 6 applicants did not get a place Photo: Google Photo Sales