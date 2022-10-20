Oversubscribed Schools: The 11 Harrogate district primary schools that are the hardest to get into
Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred school across Yorkshire and the Humber this year, official figures reveal.
Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.
In Yorkshire and the Humber, 6.2 per cent of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 11.5 per cent did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school.
This meant 3,550 primary and 7,198 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.
Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country.
One in every eight children (13 per cent) did not get into their first choice primary school.
How competitive is it to get into your local primary school?
Here we reveal which Harrogate district primary schools are the hardest to get into...