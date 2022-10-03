Organisers reveal change of approach for the latest Harrogate Walk to School Day
The organisers of Harrogate District Walk to School Day have announced a new awards scheme for schools as the countdown begins to the next event.
Continuing its mission of reducing the district’s carbon emissions, tackling traffic congestion, and boosting physical and mental health, Zero Carbon Harrogate is to introduce new gold, silver and bronze certificate awards to all participating schools at the end of each year.
Sarah Bissett, Event Coordinator at Zero Carbon Harrogate said: "It is action not the event date that truly matters.
"Our goal is to not only increase the number of schools joining in but to normalise sustainable transport methods beyond event days."
Official figures show road transport is by far the largest contributor to carbon emissions in the Harrogate district and is, in fact, 28% above the UK average.
Since it was first launched nearly two years ago, a total of 55 primary and secondary schools have taken part in Harrogate District Walk to School Day with more than 10,000 pupils taking part at any one time.
But, in a change of approach, this Friday's event will no longer feature a 'leaderboard' afterwards of the percentage of pupils who walked to school from each school.
Sarah Bissett said: "The event will now focus on taking part, building good transport habits - ideally on a daily basis - and spreading the word about how we can all tackle climate change."
At the end of the academic year, schools will receive awards based on how many Walk to School Days events their students have taken part in.
The new awards system will see the following categorisations:
Bronze = 1-2 events, Silver = 3-4 events, Gold = 5-6 events.
Sarah Bissett said: "We will also be keeping in contact with schools to find out about any other climate action initiatives they undertake this year, with the aim to celebrate all their efforts."
As well as participating in Walk to School Day, Highfield Prep and Pre-School also supports Zero Carbon Harrogate’s weekly Car Free Fridays initiative, attempting to promote long-term change in commuting behaviour.
Residents are also encouraged to avoid car journeys on a weekly basis by signing up to the Car Free Fridays at:
The first-ever Walk to School Day took place in the USA in 1997.
Instead of their usual car journey, organisers encourage children to either walk, cycle, use public transport, or use the 'park and stride' option and walk the last mile to their school.
The schools which have signed up so far for the Harrogate District Walk to School Day on Friday, October 7 include:
Admiral Long Church of England Primary School
Ashville College (Pre, Prep & Senior)
Aspin Park Academy
Birstwith Church of England Primary School
Coppice Valley Primary
Harrogate Grammar School
Holy Trinity Church of England Infant & Junior School
Oatlands Community Junior School
Pannal Primary School
Ripley Endowed (Church of England) School
Rossett Acre Primary School
Sharow Church of England School
St Mary's Catholic Primary School
St Peter's Church of England Primary School
St Robert's Catholic Primary School
Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy
Western Primary School
Willow Tree Community Primary School
Diary: Future Harrogate District Walk to School Days for 2022-23
October 7, 2022
November 25, 2022
February 3, 2023
March 24, 2023
May 12, 2023
June 30, 2023