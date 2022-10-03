Organisers reveal change of approach for the latest Harrogate Walk to School Day

Continuing its mission of reducing the district’s carbon emissions, tackling traffic congestion, and boosting physical and mental health, Zero Carbon Harrogate is to introduce new gold, silver and bronze certificate awards to all participating schools at the end of each year.

Sarah Bissett, Event Coordinator at Zero Carbon Harrogate said: "It is action not the event date that truly matters.

"Our goal is to not only increase the number of schools joining in but to normalise sustainable transport methods beyond event days."

Flashback to 2021 and Harrogate Grammar School taking part in Walk to School Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Official figures show road transport is by far the largest contributor to carbon emissions in the Harrogate district and is, in fact, 28% above the UK average.

Since it was first launched nearly two years ago, a total of 55 primary and secondary schools have taken part in Harrogate District Walk to School Day with more than 10,000 pupils taking part at any one time.

But, in a change of approach, this Friday's event will no longer feature a 'leaderboard' afterwards of the percentage of pupils who walked to school from each school.

Sarah Bissett said: "The event will now focus on taking part, building good transport habits - ideally on a daily basis - and spreading the word about how we can all tackle climate change."

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of the academic year, schools will receive awards based on how many Walk to School Days events their students have taken part in.

The new awards system will see the following categorisations:

Bronze = 1-2 events, Silver = 3-4 events, Gold = 5-6 events.

Sarah Bissett said: "We will also be keeping in contact with schools to find out about any other climate action initiatives they undertake this year, with the aim to celebrate all their efforts."

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as participating in Walk to School Day, Highfield Prep and Pre-School also supports Zero Carbon Harrogate’s weekly Car Free Fridays initiative, attempting to promote long-term change in commuting behaviour.

Residents are also encouraged to avoid car journeys on a weekly basis by signing up to the Car Free Fridays at:

The first-ever Walk to School Day took place in the USA in 1997.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead of their usual car journey, organisers encourage children to either walk, cycle, use public transport, or use the 'park and stride' option and walk the last mile to their school.

The schools which have signed up so far for the Harrogate District Walk to School Day on Friday, October 7 include:

Admiral Long Church of England Primary School

Ashville College (Pre, Prep & Senior)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aspin Park Academy

Birstwith Church of England Primary School

Coppice Valley Primary

Harrogate Grammar School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holy Trinity Church of England Infant & Junior School

Oatlands Community Junior School

Pannal Primary School

Ripley Endowed (Church of England) School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rossett Acre Primary School

Sharow Church of England School

St Mary's Catholic Primary School

St Peter's Church of England Primary School

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Robert's Catholic Primary School

Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy

Western Primary School

Willow Tree Community Primary School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diary: Future Harrogate District Walk to School Days for 2022-23

October 7, 2022

November 25, 2022

February 3, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

March 24, 2023

May 12, 2023