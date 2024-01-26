Open day for parents at leading Harrogate school 'where children are at the heart of everything'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate’s Ashville Prep School and Acorns Early Years are preparing to welcome families to the next Open Doors event on Wednesday February 7, offering a first-hand glimpse of life inside and outside the vibrant classrooms and impressive facilities.

There will be an opportunity to see its current crop of pupils aged two to 11 in action, as well as a chance to speak to teachers and the Senior Leadership Team, both about the curriculum and the school’s learning philosophy.

For families with children aged two to five, a visit to Acorns Early Years is a must.

Harrogate’s Ashville Prep School and Acorns Early Years are preparing to welcome families to the next Open Doors event on Wednesday, February 7. Pictured here is Prep School Head Phil Soutar with some of the pupils.

The experienced team, led by Mrs Charlotte Cryer, support the children to build strong foundations to become confident communicators through a variety of fun, purposeful and engaging activities.

Mrs Cryer said: “We are dedicated to building trust and a genuine connection with each child and their family at this important first stage of their child’s learning journey.

"The children are at the heart of everything that we do and every decision that we make.”

One of Ashville’s key beliefs is that the curriculum is delivered through a variety of engaging and memorable methods and learning is not restricted to only take place at a desk.

As part of the Open Morning, families will also see lessons in the dedicated Outdoor Learning area, where Ashville pupils, even those in Acorns Early Years, participate in weekly lessons that incorporate practical activities to support and enhance topics and concepts from the classroom.

Head of Ashville Prep School, Phil Soutar, said: “Ashville is a place where learning is engaging and challenging and we cater to each child’s distinct and unique learning needs through our balanced approach to education.

“Our bespoke curriculum enthuses, engages and challenges young and inquiring minds, while also promoting high levels of attainment and outstanding academic progress.

“Alongside academic skills and knowledge, our key drivers of being open-minded, building global awareness and a sense of community to ensure pupils become well rounded, community spirited and responsible young citizens.”

Specialist subject teachers, an extensive choice of extra-curricular clubs, small class sizes and automatic entry to Year 7 at Ashville Senior School, are just some of the reasons why many families across the Harrogate area have already chosen Ashville Prep School.

With limited spaces remaining in some year groups, the Open Morning provides a good opportunity for parents to see for themselves if Ashville would be a great prospect for their children.

Parents interested in attending the Open Doors event can click on this link to fill out the form and register their interest.

Ashville College says one of the admissions team will then be in touch with further details.