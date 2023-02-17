One of the most exciting names in Rugby Union visits Harrogate school to help pupils improve game

Zach Mercer - who plays for French team, Montpellier and has just signed a new four-year deal with Gloucester Rugby - spent more than an hour offering the boys guidance and encouragement from the touchline.

During his visit to Ashville Prep School, the number 8, who has already won four caps for England, asigned autographs, posed for photographs and answered a series of questions put to him by his young fans.

Zach is the son of Gary Mercer, Head of Rugby at Ashville College, a former New Zealand Rugby League international, and the current defence coach for Harrogate Rugby Club.

England rugby union star Zach Mercer with some young fans from Ashville Senior School in Harrogate.

Yorkshire-born Gary, who also captained Leeds Rhinos, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Zach to Ashville.

"The pupils were certainly excited to meet him, and he was brilliant with them; offering his advice, giving encouragement, and taking the time to pose for photographs.

“In return, they showed dedication and attentiveness in the session and certainly made the most of having him watch them train.”

Last year Zach Mercer was voted the ‘best player in the France Top 14’ and won ‘Man of the Match’ in the French final, when Montpellier beat Castres 29-10 at the Stade de France – the first time the team has won the title.