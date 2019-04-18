Olympian dream come true

Two boys from Kirby Hill CE Primary School’s Sports Council won a prize visit from an Olympic athlete after entering a Sporting Start contest.

Hot off the heels from Team GB’s recent 5-1 win against current Olympic champions Argentina at the weekend, professional hockey player David Ames visited to talk about playing competitive team sports at Olympic level.

Isaac Burland (Y5) and Edward Leverett (Y6) were thrilled to meet David and were presented with a signed shirt for the school.

All of the children have been inspired by such a positive role model visiting the school and we are keeping our fingers crossed that David is also chosen to play for Team GB during the 2020 Olympics next year.