Ofsted praises Harrogate school where 'pupils love everything about vibrant and welcoming' set-up

Mrs Estelle Scarth said confirmation that Oatlands Junior School continues to be rated a ‘Good’ school was a reflection of the “strong, positive relationships” that it had built up between parents, carers and pupils.

“The report certainly captures everything about Oatlands Junior School that we are immensely proud of and quite rightly describes all the outstanding evidence that was found throughout a very thorough inspection,” said Mrs Scarth.

"Our success is firmly based on the dedication and talents of everyone that works in our school.”

Inclusive, supportive and happy atmosphere - Pupils at Oatlands Junior School in Harrogate which has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted. (Picture contributed)

Oatlands Junior School, along with Western Primary and Harrogate Grammar School, were the founding schools in the newly-formed, Red Kite Learning Trust, back in 2015.

Since then, Red Kite has grown into a multi-academy trust of 14 schools across North and West Yorkshire with a strong reputation for quality.

Mrs Scarth said: "Being part of Red Kite Learning Trust family of schools, has enabled us to share our strengths and work in partnership with the diverse range of schools, which has benefitted all our staff and pupils.”

The latest Ofsted report follows a previous inspection in April 2018 which rated Oatlands Junior School as ‘Good’.

Following a Section 8 inspection in July 2023, Ofsted has now confirmed that Oatlands Junior School continues to be a ‘Good’ school with “enough evidence of improved performance to suggest that the school could be judged outstanding if we were to carry out a graded (section 5) inspection now.”

The report, in particular, praises the school’s inclusivity, reporting that leaders and staff “help every pupil, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), to be the very best that they can be.”

It also adds: “Pupils help each other in and out of lessons. There is no sense of inequality.

"Equality, diversity and British values weave through the curriculum and everyday school life.