Ofsted praise for Harrogate school with a ‘big heart and limitless aspirations’

Staff, pupils and governors at a Harrogate school described as “small but with a big heart” are celebrating a glowing Ofsted report.

Kettlesing Felliscliffe Community Primary School was judged outstanding for behaviour and attitudes and personal development, while good for leadership and management and the quality of education.

The grading comes after the Government announced in September that single word judgements would be removed from inspection reports of state schools, however the ratings across the four categories would continue.

Inspectors visited the school, which is federated with Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary School and Beckwithshaw Primary School, earlier this year and were impressed with what they saw.

Kettlesing Felliscliffe Community Primary School celebrates a glowing Ofsted report.

The report highlighted the achievements of confident, articulate and proud pupils who are happy and thriving, as well as eager to contribute to lessons.

Describing the school as “small but with a big heart and limitless aspirations”, inspectors said reading is high profile at the school as well as the teaching of mathematics which is effective and staff are skilled at supporting pupils.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said the Ofsted findings were wonderful and congratulated the headteacher and her staff who had “worked tirelessly” to make the school “such a special place where children are happy and thrive”.

“A huge thank you to the parents and carers for their continued support of this amazing school.”

Inspectors said reading is high profile at Kettlesing Felliscliffe Community Primary School in Harrogate.

Executive headteacher, Victoria Kirkman, was delighted with the report which is down to the hard work of staff and the school communities.

She said: “I am really pleased with the changes to this federation since April 2022.

"To transform children’s lives is a huge honour and I remain wholly committed to the success and sustainability of small, rural primary schools.

“Federation schools are settings where all children thrive and special thanks must go to the children, staff and families who work tirelessly in their unwavering commitment to ensuring all succeed.”

The council’s interim assistant director for education and skills, Louise Wilson, added: “I am delighted to read this glowing Ofsted report.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the school and am confident that the strengths recognised in the report will be sustained and built on further over the coming months and years.”