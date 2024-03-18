Numerous Harrogate junior schools participate in chess tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fifty-one children from fifteen local schools assembled at The Manhattan Club for the Harrogate & District Primary Schools Chess Association's Annual Individual Chess Tournament, played in four age sections of five rounds Swiss system.

The Manhattan were sponsoring the event which was also supported by The John Robinson Youth Chess Trust. There was a triple tie for 1st place in the Year 6 section with Kaiden Nelson of Saltergate Junior School, Ben Pilgrim and Samuel Middlemass both of Spofforth Primary School all having four wins and one loss.

Blake Lewis of Grewelthorpe Primary School and a member of the Manhattan Junior Chess Club won the Year 5 Section with 2nd place going to Henry Yallup from Oatlands Community Junior School and a four way tie for 3rd place between Joseph Hirst of Pannal Primary School, Samantha Lusted of Oatlands and The Manhattan, James Smith of St Robert's Catholic Primary School and Benjamin Ji of Queen Ethelburga's Collegiate.

For Year 4, Harry Whoriskey from Moorside Primary School and The Manhattan finished in 1st place followed by Nathaniel Richardson of Richard Taylor C of E Primary School and Adam Manzoor of Brackenfield School who tied for 2nd place. Archer Kirby from Rossett Acre Primary School retained the Year 3 and Under title that he won in 2023 with Jack Thurley and Amber Clothier both of Richard Taylor tying for 2nd place.

Book prizes were awarded to Kaiden Nelson for Best Boy Player, Georgia May Wilson of Saltergate for Best Girl, Ben Pilgrim for Best Game and Blake Lewis for Best Checkmate. Richard Taylor School took the trophy for the best performing school with the runners-up trophy going to Spofforth School.

Schools not already mentioned who were also represented at the tournament were Ashville College, St Peter's Harrogate, St Peter's Brafferton and Bishop Monkton C of E Primary School. All children who took part were issued with Certificates of Participation.

Noel Stewart of York Chess Club entertained children and parents with a selection of chess problems on the demonstration board whilst the results and prize-winners were being confirmed.