Number of Harrogate children eligible for free school meals rises by 50% since before pandemic

The figures, obtained by the Local Democracy Reporting Service through a freedom of information request, signify the financial pressure that many families currently face due to rising food, energy and housing costs.

To qualify for free school meals a parent of a child who is in year 3 or above must apply to North Yorkshire County Council with evidence that they are receiving a benefit, such as Child Tax Credit, Income Support, or Universal Credit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All children in reception, year 1 and year 2 automatically receive free school meals through the Universal Infant Free School Meal Scheme.

The number of Harrogate children eligible for free school meals has risen by 50% since before pandemic

At the end of 2019, the number of children eligible for free school meals in the Harrogate district was 1,794 — representing 8% of all children.

But by the close of 2022 this figure had risen to 2,715, taking the overall percentage to 12%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figure is still far below the national figure of 22.5% but Dawn Pearson area manager at Harrogate District Foodbank, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that more working parents in the district are in need of help to feed their children.

She believes the situation will not improve without “drastic” measures to improve wages and reduce inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Pearson said: “It’s getting worse.

"People are struggling and it’s a bad time for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you’ve got children they are always in need.

"There’s school uniform, breakfasts, lunch and dinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Things now cost a lot”.

A North Yorkshire County Council spokeswoman said the increase in eligible children for free school meals was down to factors including the introduction of Universal Credit and the effects of the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “In April 2018, the new Universal Credit was rolled out and nationally, children were able to remain on free school meals as they continued through their present school even if families’ overall income increased, to mitigate the impact.

“Increases in people meeting the income threshold for free school meals during the first year of the pandemic could potentially be linked to the effects of the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county council has been on a drive to improve take-up of those entitled to free school meals after it was revealed that one in five children who are entitled to the benefit are still not receiving it.

The spokeswoman added: “We would like every family eligible for free school meals to take up that offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last year we launched an extensive campaign to encourage this.

"School catering teams can provide support with issues such as food sensitivities and help children enjoy new foods.

Advertisement Hide Ad