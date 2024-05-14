North Yorkshire Council confirm opening date for new autism school in Harrogate delayed until 2025

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Council has confirmed that the planned opening date for a new school in Harrogate for children with autism has been pushed back until 2025.

The council’s Conservative-run executive approved the creation of the school last year which will be at the former Woodfield Community Primary School in Bilton.

It had pledged the new school would be open in time for the September 2024 term however in an update this morning, a council spokesperson said this will no longer be possible.

They did not give a reason for the delay but said the authority is committed to securing more special educational needs (SEN) provision in Harrogate.

Since 2016, the number of children in North Yorkshire with identified special educational needs and disability and a legally-binding education, health and care plan has increased by more than 110 per cent, leading to a shortage of special school places and numerous children being taught by independent providers.

Independent day sector placements typically cost the public purse up to £70,000 annually and the average cost of a special school placement is about £23,000.

The results of a consultation revealed considerable support for the creation of the school in Harrogate with 86 per cent of 105 responses in favour.

The council has pledged a £3.5m investment into creating the school.

North Yorkshire Council’s Assistant Director for Education and Skills, Amanda Newbold, said: “We are committed to securing more special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision in North Yorkshire.

"The target opening date has been revised to next year.”

Councillor Paul Haslam (Independent – Bilton and Nidd Gorge) told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he was monitoring developments at the new school.

Woodfield school, which closed in 2022, had large playing fields and Councillor Haslam is urging the council to make it available to the public once the new school is created.

He added: “I’ve put in a proposal for dual access to sports grounds so it can be used by the local community.