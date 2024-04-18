Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whether you're an apprentice, an employer committed to nurturing talent, or a training provider shaping the workforce of tomorrow, our prestigious North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards offer a golden opportunity to step into the limelight and showcase your accomplishments.

Our journey with the Apprenticeship Awards began in 2017 with the aim of spotlighting the success stories emerging from apprenticeship programmes in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Day, winner of the Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year Award in 2023, said: “I was absolutely delighted to achieve this award.

Winners at the North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 at York Racecourse. Photo: Gerard Binks

“It was fantastic to be able to share the news with family, friends and mentors within DSSR who are supporting me through my apprenticeship journey.

“I have gained industry recognition and confidence with colleagues and clients alike.

“Winning this award highlights the skills I have gained, and I will use it as a catalyst to pursue new challenges and advance my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I see this recognition as a stepping stone for further growth.

Jonathan Day, winner of the Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year Award 2023

“I am able to share my experience with young people at high school career events and other apprentices within DSSR, having a positive impact on both the company and the wider economy.”

With 14 award categories, the event pays tribute to the exceptional contributions shaping the future of apprenticeships in the region.

We're committed to not only celebrating the achievements of apprentices but also acknowledging the invaluable support from their employers, mentors and training providers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So we’re encouraging you to come and be a part of our celebration at the highly anticipated North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

The North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024 will be held on Thursday, June 13

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers and proud loved ones.

Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, providing a platform for businesses to showcase their outstanding teams and trainers.

Here is the full list of categories:

SME Employer of the Year.

Large Employer of the Year.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme.

Mentor of the Year.

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year.

Higher Apprentice of the Year.

Degree Apprentice of the Year.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year.

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year.

Construction Apprentice of the Year.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year – sponsored by OAL.

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year.

Training Provider of the Year – sponsored by OAL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan Richardson-Wilde, of our headline sponsor OAL, said: “The regional awards developed by National World are a fantastic opportunity for apprentices, and apprenticeship programmes across the nation to be recognised for the incredible work they do each and every day.

“As a sponsor of these awards for the second year, we are proud to support the celebration of apprenticeship achievement in the North of England.”

The winners will be announced at the live event on Thursday, June 13.

Register by visiting https://www.nyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk/ before the closing date of 6pm on Wednesday, May 1.