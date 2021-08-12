Nidderdale High School proud of exam students

Art produced by a Nidderdale GCSE student.

Among the many students achieving excellent results is Rachael Hattan, whose 11 GCSEs were all graded 9.

Together, Grace Pawson, Scarlet Wild, Mollie Wright and Jonathan Levy, are celebrating 36 grades at 7-9 between them.

“All of these students have been excellent role models for their peers and great ambassadors for the school,” said a school spokesman.

“They are all moving on to study for a range of A levels at local sixth forms.

“All students are now planning their next steps which include A Levels at Harrogate and Ripon sixth forms, sports scholarships, high quality apprenticeships and college places in Harrogate, York and Askham Bryan.”

The school said it is also pleased to celebrate another successful year of collaboration and partnership with Number 6 studio and local crafts professionals.

This has led to all of GCSE Art Craft and Design students achieving excellent results, learning new skills they wouldn’t have accessed at school and having the opportunity to work with professional print artists, metal workers and ceramicists.

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.

Kath Jordan, the school’s Headteacher said: “We are so very proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.

“They have worked with commitment and determination both in school and online during periods of school closure.

“Many of our young people have faced their own unique challenges, with health, family circumstances and facing uncertainty but they have shown strength of character and resilience.

“They and they families should be immensely proud of all they have achieved.