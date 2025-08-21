Nidderdale High praises 'role model' students as they collect GCSE exam results

Nidderdale High School is celebrating the success of its Year 11 students as they collect theit GCSE exam results.

Across the full range of subjects, one third of all students achieved at least one top grade 7-9, with many students achieving multiple top grades.

All students are now planning their next steps, which include A-Levels at Harrogate and Ripon sixth forms, college places in Harrogate, York and Askham Bryan, and high-quality apprenticeships with a range of employers.

Among the many students celebrating excellent results are Hallie Gaston, who achieved all 11 grades at 7-9, Hallie also achieved a grade 6 in French at the end of Year 10.

Connie Pawson achieved 11 GCSEs including nine at grades 7-9.

Matthew Fazal achieved eight of his 11 GCSEs at grades 7-9, while Calen Lock and Ieuan Parsons both scored seven top grades each. Ieuan included an A* in Welsh among his top grades, which he studied for at home in his own time.

A school spokesperson said: “We are so very proud of all our students who have worked with the very highest levels of determination, resilience and commitment, together with exceptional levels of support from staff and families.

“Once again, this year we have seen students achieving success after joining our school community relatively late, with 10 per cent of the students sitting exams only joining us in Year 10 or Year 11.

“We are proud of everything our school community has done to ensure success for all of our students, helping them to take their next steps towards their future studies and careers.

“Above and beyond their academic achievements, many of our Year 11s have been role models for our Team Nidd Values, showing ambition, respect, kindness and empathy.

“We wish them all the very best for their future.”