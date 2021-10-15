Nidderdale High brings home award

The school’s Flourish Programme was recognised as an innovative approach to supporting whole school wellbeing.

The scheme is part of the school’s PSHE curriculum, focusing on tools for self management, wellbeing strategies and understanding how the brain works.

All young people in Years 7-10 also have the opportunity to take part in Finish with a Flourish with activities as wide ranging as bush craft, cycle maintenance and Japanese for beginners.

Headteacher Kath Jordan said: “During the lockdown periods we tried to include time in our remote learning programmes for young people to have time away from their computer screens and to do something positive for their wellbeing.

“Students were able to share all kinds of interesting projects they were involved with.

“We were keen to find a way to develop this on our return to school in September 2020 and so Finish with a Flourish was added to our curriculum.

“For one lesson every fortnight staff and students come together to do something to challenge, inspire or unwind.

“One of the best things about this programme is giving staff and students a chance to build on positive relationships.

“With an English teacher delivering rugby coaching, a Geography teacher leading basketball and a PE teacher leading a baking session, our students get the chance to work with different staff in different contexts and that’s great for our Team Nidderdale ethos.”

Director of Learning for Wellbeing, Jenny Kay has overall responsibility for all aspects of the Flourish Programme and is keen to embed principles further into the curriculum.

She said: “Our students tell us how much they value their time to Flourish, they enjoy spending time with new people including staff, doing something different and appreciate the importance of finishing the week feeling relaxed and positive.”

The school was well respresented at this year’s NAPCE Awards. As well as Jenny Kay being named winner in the Pastoral Development of the Year category, Jan Ashton and Nicola Wright, the school’s Key Stage Learning Managers were both finalists for Outstanding Contribution to Pastoral Care and the school’s pastoral team were finalists for Pastoral Team of the Year.