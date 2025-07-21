Nidderdale becomes UK’s largest outdoor classroom as hundreds of children discover life on the moors

Parts of Nidderdale were transformed into the UK’s largest outdoor classroom, as schoolchildren headed up onto the moors to learn about their local uplands.

Held over two days, the Nidderdale events involved over 500 children, while 2,500 children attended events across the north of England over the course of this year’s Let’s Learn Moor events, which were spread over two weeks.

The schoolchildren got to learn ‘moor’ about the special features of the stunning landscape around them.

They also had the chance to find a missing person with the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue and meet hardy moorland sheep as part of interactive lessons hosted this week as part of Let’s Learn Moor 2025.

Let’s Learn Moor is a collaborative educational project with events facilitated by the Regional Moorland Groups and private estates across northern England with the support of more than 50 other partners.

The project is overseen by BASC and made possible by accessing BASC’s legacy fund.

Tracy Johnson, Coordinator of Nidderdale Moorland Group, said: “We’ve been part of Let’s Learn Moor for many years now and yet it continues to put a smile on my face each time I see the children enjoying themselves on the moor.

“From the gamekeepers to Yorkshire Water, beekeepers to the mountain rescue, it’s great to demonstrate the variety of people who live and work on our moors and how knowledgeable and passionate they are – the children are captivated by it all.

"We can’t wait to do it all again next year.”

During their visit, children got to feel spongey sphagnum mosses, learn about the water-storage qualities of healthy peatlands and find out how the fire services deal with wildfires – and why disposable barbecues are a bad idea.

There were also real live animals to engage with, including moorland bees who love feasting on the local heather.

Patricia, a local beekeeper, said: “We are local beekeepers and we've been up here on the moor telling the children about bees and how important they are to the environment.

“The children have learned about the life cycle of honeybees, how honey is made and the other things that bees do for us.

"It’s great to have such engaging groups which we can share our passion with.”

Curtis Mossop, from BASC, added: “Nidderdale Moorland Group always put on a cracking event and have an excellent range of activities and partners involved.

"The core objective of Let’s Learn Moor has always been about demonstrating the intrinsic, and sometimes complex, links between land management practices and those who live and work on the moors.

“Children will rarely get the opportunity to meet so many people so passionate about their profession and learn from them first hand.

"The project is a joy to be part of and we could not do it without the moorland groups, the hosting estates and the volunteers who run the activities so well.”

For more information about Let’s Learn Moor, visit www.countrysidelearning.org