New Sunday Times Top Ten shows Harrogate independent school is a high achiever

Harrogate school in the SundayTimes Top Ten - Ashville College head Rhiannon Wilkinson with pupils.

Ashville College’s record set of exam results has helped propel it into the newspaper’s prestigious Top 10 independent secondary schools in the north of England.

In doing so, the school has climbed six places in the Parent Power 2023: Best UK schools guide and league table, making it the top performing school in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashville College head Rhiannon Wilkinson said: “It is heartening to see that Ashville’s resurgence after the difficulties of the last few years.

"Pupils, staff and parents can all be proud of their achievements.”

The Sunday Times’ guide identifies more than 1,600 of the highest-achieving state and private schools, ranked by their most recent moderated examination results.

In addition to its best-ever A Level and stunning GCSE results this summer, Ashville College’s Value-Added score - a measure of the progress pupils make from the start of their GCSE courses – was another best-ever, with a score of 0.8 per grade, per subject.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a decline in the top A Level grades nationally, Ashville College bucked the trend with just under a quarter (23 per cent) achieving A*s, whilst 52 per cent passed with grades A*/A, 78 per cent with A*-B and 94 per cent A*-C.

The school also reported a 100 per cent pass rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 50 per cent of pupils achieved grades 7 to 9 in their GCSEs.