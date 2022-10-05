New sensory garden launches in Knaresborough in tribute to loved ones lost during Covid

The official plaque for the new Sensory Garden in Knaresborough which has been created by Mathew Parker; known as Oak Bloke from York.

The official launch saw Knaresborough Deputy Mayor Coun Mark Flood and Gracious Street Methodist Church Minister Gordon Hay visit the new facility at Memory Lane Cafe at Gracious Street Methodist Church.

The sensory garden had originally been gifted by the church in February to enable the whole community to enjoy and allow time to reflect of love ones that are no longer with us.

Friends old and new came together to enjoy the opening of the lovely garden which is planted with shrubs, herbs and flowers personally chosen by the users and their families most dear to their hearts.

Sensory Garden launch - Visitors and dignitaries including Knaresborough Deputy Mayor Coun Mark Flood and Gracious Street Methodist Church Minister Gordon Hay.

The end results allow everyone to enjoy the different sensory experiences of touch, smell and colour.

There is also a stunning sculpture and wooden plaques positioned along the outside of the garden with individual sentiments carved into them.

The above were kindly donated and created by Mathew Parker; known as Oakbloke from York, along with the official plaque.

The project received a boost when a grant application to Home Instead Charities resulted in a £350 grant to the Memory Lane Café towards the garden.

The opening ceremony saw volunteers and users welcome Sheena Van Parys from Home Instead Harrogate, Ripon and Thirsk, as well as members of Gracious Street Methodist Church.