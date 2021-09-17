New Principal takes the helm at Ripon school

Emma Abbott is the new Principal at the Quarry Moor Lane-based Outwood Primary Academy Greystone, taking over from Victoria Kirkman who secured an Executive Principal position and will be leading across two local authority schools in North Yorkshire.

Emma, who was previously Principal at another Outwood Family primary academy has spoken about how honoured she is to take up her new position at the multi-award winning primary academy.

Emma said: “I am delighted and honoured to be joining Outwood Primary Academy Greystone.

“Victoria has done an excellent job at the academy and I am determined to continue the impressive progress, ensuring we put children first and continue to raise standards and transform lives.”

The sponsor of the primary academy, Outwood Grange Academies Trust which started in Wakefield, now has almost 40 schools across the North of England.

A spokesman for Outwood Academies said: “Since being rated ‘Inadequate’ by Ofsted four years ago, the academy has joined the Outwood family and has enjoyed an impressive turnaround.

“Under the academy’s former principal, both staff and children worked tirelessly to improve and enjoyed multiple award successes including receiving the Gold Status by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health Award, the National School of Sanctuary Award, the RE Gold Quality Mark Award, and was also named an IQM Centre Of Excellence.”

Emma will bring a wealth of experience to her new role, having previously worked at Outwood Primary Kirkhamgate in West Yorkshire, which is rated as Outstanding by Ofsted.

She added: “I believe education is about ensuring that children have equal access to a fully inclusive curriculum with the support, care and guidance to make the correct life choices.