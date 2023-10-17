New playground for pupils at Harrogate primary school after cycling 1000 miles to raise money for project

Pupils at Hampsthwaite Church of England Primary School in Harrogate have been celebrating the opening of their brand new playground.

A wooden trim trail has been installed along with new colourful playground markings to provide a more exciting way for the children to spend their playtimes.

The playground project started back in March when pupils, teachers and parents took part in an epic fundraiser – to collectively cycle the 1000 mile distance of Land’s End to John O’Groats on four stationary bikes in the school hall, in just 24 hours.

The original aim was to raise £2,000 to make some improvements to the playground, but thanks to the incredible support of the local community, the final total was an impressive £6,500.

Mrs Ross, Headteacher at Hampsthwaite Church of England Primary School, said: “We were overwhelmed by the sponsorship support that we received from parents, extended family, local businesses and members of the community.

“The new playground will be beneficial to children of all ages at the school and we were keen to choose equipment that was eco-friendly and long lasting to provide enjoyment for pupils for many years to come.