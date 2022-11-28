New life-saving defibrillator for community thanks to Harrogate schoolchildren's efforts

The unveiling of the new defibrillator at Brackenfield School saw a VIP guest list, including Harrogate's deputy mayor, Coun Robert Windass.

Brackenfield School raised enough money to have a defibrillator installed outside the school's grounds which is now available to the general public.

Headmaster at Brackenfield, Joe Masterson, said: "We are very proud of this project which involved not only our school community but our local community.

"Although we hope it is never needed, it is there to serve everyone in the area.

"I am incredibly proud of our Community Captains."

The unveiling of the new facility saw a VIP guest list, including Harrogate's deputy mayor, Coun Robert Windass, the founder of Brackenfield, Margie Sutcliffe, and Alec Lutton from Defibrillators for Ripon charity which helped the school register the equipment.

Other VIPs in attendance included Clare Ayres from Harrogate Hospital and Rebecca Oliver representing the Duchy Residents' Association.

The cost of a defibrillator can be up to £2,500, illustrating Brackenfield's incredible achievement.

The school has two Community Captains from Year 6 who are supported by the senior leadership team to fundraise for important local causes.

Among recent efforts was a very successful cake sale.

Research has found that around 60,000 cardiac arrests happen outside of hospitals each year, resulting in a healthcare crisis, thankfully, the increase in community defibrillators has ensured more lives are saved.

