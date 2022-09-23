Nathan Sadler has joined Belmont Grosvenor School after more than a decade working at one of Dubai’s leading international schools.

And within days of taking the helm, Mr Sadler and his staff welcomed a team of Independent Schools Inspectorate inspectors into the school and nursery.

It has been a busy start at Belmont Grosvenor School for Mr Sadler who moved to Harrogate with his family over the summer.

This week, he has been preparing to welcome prospective families into school for his first open day on Thursday, September 29.

Mr Sadler said: “We didn’t quite expect a team of inspectors to arrive at Belmont Grosvenor School in our first full week of term, but the three ISI inspectors were conducting a routine compliance inspection as well as a full inspection of our nursery provision.

“It was a very successful week and the full report will be published at a later date, but the inspection team described Belmont Grosvenor School as a wonderful school with happiness visible everywhere.”

Belmont Grosvenor School and its Magic Tree Nursery welcomes children from three months to 11 years and is based in historic Swarcliffe Hall, just a few miles from the centre of Harrogate.

Mr Sadler, who was Primary Principal at Dubai’s GEMS Wellington Academy Silicon Oasis before taking up his role at Belmont Grosvenor School, is looking forward to working with parents an pupils to shape the schools future direction.

He added: “The next chapter for Belmont Grosvenor School will be an exciting one and one that I cannot wait to lead our community into.

"Alongside parents and pupils, we will be setting strategic targets to further improve the educational experiences of our pupils and we will live and breathe our vision, aims and values which will guide our future targets.

“With a personal passion for technology and innovation, we will explore technological approaches to redefine and transform learning experiences, preparing our pupils for their future; without compromising the values and history of our school.

“Additionally, we will aim to broaden our community links and alumni programme, giving our pupils further opportunities to link their learning to real-life experiences and give them aspiration and motivation to achieve great things, like those who have been at Belmont Grosvenor School before them.

"Whichever direction we go in, it will be for the children.”

Both Mr Sadler and his wife Jo, newly-appointed Music Co-ordinator at Belmont Grosvenor School, and their three young children, have embraced life in Harrogate and already feel part of the school community.

Mr Sadler added: “Since arriving in Harrogate in early July, we have been overwhelmed with the kindness and support showed by everyone, especially the Belmont Grosvenor School community.

“Belmont Grosvenor School truly is a beautiful school, with a magical setting.

"The children are at the heart of everything we set out to do and this will be grounded in the decisions we make to progress the school further.

“As a school that values inclusivity, no matter the starting points for each child – we will ensure they make outstanding progress."

Belmont Grosvenor School’s Open Day is on Thursday, September 29