The meeting between parents and Mr Tim Milburn, the newly appointed Headteacher for Rossett School, and members of the Senior Leadership Team, saw the discussion acknowledge that the school has been through some difficult times of late but focused on the positive steps being taken.

Mr Milburn spoke fondly about his own time spent as a pupil at Rossett School and of how impressed he has been by the students and staff he has met during his secondment at the school, working with the Senior Leadership Team as part of the proactive response to the recent Ofsted report.

He said, “During my short time working here, I have been made to feel very welcome by the whole school community and have enjoyed meeting talented colleagues and all the wonderful young people in our care.

"Meeting so many individuals who embody the very best qualities of Rossett School fills me with great pride.

"The dedication and care shown by all the staff here is truly inspiring.

"Be it in the classroom or providing extracurricular activities and support sessions, their commitment to achieving success for everyone is abundantly clear and it is a joy to see our pupils embracing these opportunities.”

But Mr Milburn acknowledged that Rossett School has been through some difficult times, saying, “it is important that we acknowledge these challenges and work together to build a bright and successful future for our school.

Members of the Senior Leadership Team after the discussion with parents at Rossett School in Harrogate.

"Our children deserve to experience exceptional teaching, to benefit from outstanding opportunities and to thrive in a happy and safe environment.”

Mr Milburn spoke to parents about the importance of working together to overcome some of the areas Ofsted identified as needing improvement, such as attendance and behaviour.

“A successful partnership between school and home is fundamental for the development of our young people and I hope to nurture these relationships moving forward,” he said.

The school hopes to liaise more closely with families and will host coffee mornings, ‘meet and greet’ events and ‘drop-in’ sessions over the coming weeks.

He also talked through the rationale behind the partnership of its post-16 provision with the Sixth Form at Harrogate Grammar school, explaining the financial need for this move, resulting from declining admissions and funding.

He said working this way would ensure continued provision for students, with expert teaching collaboration and a broader offer of subjects within an ‘Outstanding’ school.

Mr Milburn focused on the positive activities the school had to look forward to, including plans to mark the school’s 50th anniversary.

Much of the talk was about securing a strong future for Rossett School, with plans to become part of the Red Kite Learning Trust in September, becoming the 14th school in the multi-academy trust.

Mr Milburn said, “This move will enable us to draw on all the support and expertise the Red Kite Learning Trust offers.

"This next step in our partnership will provide further opportunities for growth and development.”

Prior to his appointment, Mr Milburn had worked in four large secondary schools, with 12 years at a Senior Leadership level.