New: Harrogate school makes The Sunday Times Top Ten list for education in the North

A Harrogate school has made The Sunday Times Top Ten schools list for the North.

The 31st edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide rates the UK’s highest-achieving secondary schools are ranked by the first true set of post-pandemic examination results.

The guide is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools.

In the Harrogate district, there was reason to celebrate for Harrogate Ladies College.

Success - Flashback to pupils celebrating A level results at Harrogate Ladies College which features in Sunday Times Top Schools Top Ten. (Picture contributed)

The school located at Clarence Drive off Duchy Road was named number nine in the 'Top independent schools in the North' category.

Meanwhile, Ripon Grammar School was rated number one in the 'Ripon Grammar is the best secondary school for academic performance in the 'Top state secondary schools (grammar & comprehensive) in the North' category.

The fully searchable national database of over 1,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode, is available online from today, Friday, December 1 and as a print supplement with The Sunday Times on Sunday, December 3.

As well as an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.

There are also live links to school websites and schools’ most recent inspection reports.