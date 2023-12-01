New: Harrogate school makes The Sunday Times Top Ten list for education in the North
The 31st edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide rates the UK’s highest-achieving secondary schools are ranked by the first true set of post-pandemic examination results.
The guide is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools.
In the Harrogate district, there was reason to celebrate for Harrogate Ladies College.
The school located at Clarence Drive off Duchy Road was named number nine in the 'Top independent schools in the North' category.
Meanwhile, Ripon Grammar School was rated number one in the 'Top state secondary schools (grammar & comprehensive) in the North' category.
The fully searchable national database of over 1,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode, is available online from today, Friday, December 1 and as a print supplement with The Sunday Times on Sunday, December 3.
As well as an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.
There are also live links to school websites and schools’ most recent inspection reports.
The Sunday Times guide found conversations around mental health are now ingrained in the top schools with many offering mentoring systems, talks from motivational speakers and workshops offering study tips and techniques to help with anxiety.
Information: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/schools-league-table