New free parent and child groups launched at Harrogate school with specialists in early years literacy

Tots and Tales and Outdoor Adventurers are free for parents to attend with their children and draw on the expertise of Ashville’s in-house teaching specialists, particularly in the areas of early years literacy and outdoor learning.

Held on Thursday afternoons in the Pre-Prep Hall, Tots and Tales is for children aged 18 months to 3 years. Mrs Charlotte Cryer, Head of Ashville Acorns Pre-Prep, and her team will lead an interactive story time adventure, accompanied by exciting props and toys to bring the characters to life.

Each week a new story is explored, followed by themed crafts and fun activities for parents to enjoy with their children.

“I’m really excited that we’re running Tots and Tales here at Ashville Acorns Pre-Prep,” said Mr Cryer.

"We hope our little group helps to spur on children’s early love for stories and books that is so fundamental to quality play and family time, not to mention children’s future school lives.”

Outdoor Adventurers, meanwhile, will be held on Wednesday afternoons in the on-site outdoor learning area and aims to connect 3 to 5-year-olds and their parents with nature.

Outdoor learning expert Paul Oldham will explore a range of topics through fun, hands-on activities designed to support children’s cognitive development, teach them new skills, and provide an opportunity to get active in the fresh air.

Asa Firth, Head of Ashville Prep School, said: “At Ashville, we value the countless benefits of outdoor learning at any age, so much so it has become an integral part of the Prep School curriculum.

"We’re pleased to be able to share our purpose-built outdoor learning environment and the expertise of Mr Oldham with parents and their pre-school aged children.

"It would be great to think Outdoor Adventurers will become a mainstay of the Harrogate parent and child group weekly circuit!”