New Christmas Fair offers festive treat for families at Harrogate charity

Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre Knaresborough. (Picture Adrian Murray)

Henshaws Christmas Craft Fair & Family Fun Day will offer a festive treat in support the work of Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre.

Based at Bond End in Knaresborough, the arts and crafts centre complements the work of Henshaws Specialist College in Harrogate which offers day and residential places for young people aged 16 to 25 with special educational needs and disabilities.

Taking place on Sunday, November 27 at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, the event will runs from 11am to 4pm.

Entry is totally free but there will be a few paid activities once on site.

All money raised will go straight back into the arts and crafts centre helping t oimprove the lives of its young art makers.

Henshaws Christmas Craft Fair & Family Fun Day

Sunday, November 27, 2022

Includes:

Art maker-run stalls selling handmade Christmas gifts and decorations

Wooden reindeer making (Book online)

Cookie decorating and craft table (pay)

Paper star workshop (drop in session)

Live music and carols

Festive food including hot turkey sandwiches with cranberry sauce and gravy

Henshaws is a northern charity supporting people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to go beyond expectations.

It believes believe that everyone has the right to an independent and fulfilling life.

Its support, advice and training enables people and families to build skills and develop confidence.