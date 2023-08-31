New chapter for Harrogate secondary school as partnership with Red Kite Learning Trust officially begins

As a new academic year begins, Rossett School and Red Kite Learning Trust are celebrating the beginning of what they say is a mutually beneficial partnership, with Rossett becoming the 14th school to join the multi academy trust.

As part of Red Kite Learning Trust, Rossett School will benefit from shared knowledge and a central team of experts for Finance, HR, IT, Estates and Communications.

Within the framework of this supportive structure and with shared values and goals, Rossett School will work collaboratively with all Red Kite Learning Trust schools to provide an excellent education for every child.

CEO for Red Kite Learning Trust, Mr Richard Sheriff, Headteacher for Rossett School in Harrogate, Mr Tim Milburn, and Chair of Red Kite Learning Trust Chris Tulley. (Picture contributed)

Rossett School has enjoyed a close relationship with other schools in the trust for many years, joining Harrogate Grammar School as a founding member of Red Kite Alliance, a collaboration of 50 Yorkshire schools that has grown over the past 14 years.

This latest development sees Rossett School take that partnership to a greater level as an official member of Red Kite Learning Trust.

CEO for Red Kite Learning Trust, Mr Richard Sheriff said: “We are delighted to welcome Rossett School into our Trust, providing security and support as the school begins its exciting new chapter.

"Whilst the school will benefit greatly from being part of our Trust, this is very much a two-way relationship, with Rossett bringing new colleagues with talents, skills and knowledge that will further enhance our partnership.

Students at Rossett School in Harrogate, the school which has joined the Red Kite Learning Trust. (Picture contributed)

"Working together, collaboratively, our schools thrive and deliver outstanding outcomes for the children and young people in our care.”

Headteacher for Rossett School, Mr Tim Milburn, added: “We are looking forward to working more closely with Red Kite Learning Trust colleagues, as we continue to build a bright future for our school and the community we serve.

"We share a passion for championing learning and promoting success for everyone.

"The due diligence carried out over the past few months cemented our decision to join this Trust and we are excited to be starting the new academic year as part of such a strong collaboration of schools.”