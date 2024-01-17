MP Julian Smith responds to letter from aspiring student and visits Ripon college

An aspiring student met MP Julian Smith after he wrote to the Houses of Parliament about his interests in ‘one day becoming a part of the Cabinet’

Students at Evolve College, Ripon, received a visit from Rt Hon Julian Smith CBE MP who toured the campus to see how Evolve provides a bespoke full-time educational programme to students from around the region.

Evolve student, Rory Hall, wrote to the Member of Parliament inviting him to visit the campus so he and his classmates could speak with him in person.

Rory, who has a keen interest in Politics, developed questions for the MP, and live-streamed the Q&A across campus.

Pictured: Rory Hall and MP Julian Smith at Evolve College, in Ripon.

Evolve students had been learning about Politics and the UK Government, and were given the opportunity to ask questions to the minister during the session.

Evolve, which is part of Craven College, is a small and welcoming college in Ripon, which provides supportive, friendly, and an inclusive learning environment for full-time students.

Students at Evolve can select an industry placement linked to career aspirations, alongside studying a choice of qualifications in horticulture, the arts, maths and English.

Students benefit from the holistic timetable which includes enrichment sessions as well as the opportunity to gain relevant employment skills.

Mr Smith was taken on a tour by Rory, accompanied by the Head of Evolve, Bev Skaife.

The MP met students and staff, whilst taking a look at the new learning spaces, as well as hearing about plans for future developments.

Rory Hall, said: “It was really nice to meet Julian Smith today and I’m very pleased that he had the time to come to Evolve.

“He answered all the questions I asked him very well.

“I’d like to go into politics and one day be part of the Cabinet, maybe be Home Secretary!”

Bev Skaife, Head of Evolve, said:, “It’s been a fantastic experience for Rory and he’s done an incredible job of arranging the visit, tour and Q&A session.

“Evolve students had been recently learning about politics and the UK Government and it was a valuable opportunity to put questions to the minister during the live stream. “