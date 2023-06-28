More 20mph zones for drivers may be coming in Harrogate but North Yorkshire Council's commitment is questioned

The council’s new speed management strategy will be drawn up to guide a countywide review of speed limits across towns, villages and rural roads – subject to approval by North Yorkshire Council’s executive members on Tuesday, July 4.

The council says its aim is to generate a rolling pipeline of safety improvement schemes for delivery, "with local communities and their elected representatives involved from the outset and placed at the heart of proposals.”

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Coun Keane Duncan, said: “The new council is taking an ambitious, proactive approach to setting speed limits, built on evidence and community empowerment.

“This will move away from setting limits in a piecemeal fashion, where we look at one road in one location at a single point in time.

“By taking a strategic view of a town or village we will ensure speed limits there are effective and be able to identify positive changes in partnership with local communities.

“We cannot review all locations immediately, and resources will need to be prioritised, but our approach will deliver real improvements across all parts of the county over time, addressing concerns, improving safety and saving lives.”

The proposed strategy follows an extensive review of the council’s 20mph limit and zone policy, approved in January 2022.

Coin Duncan was asked to review this policy in November following a request by Harrogate and Knaresborough Area Constituency Committee.

He pledged to consider factors including road safety, the environment, value for money and enforcement.

The review consulted with all 90 elected North Yorkshire councillors, with most supporting lower speed limits around schools and high-footfall areas.

Concern was expressed by councillors about a suggested default 20mph speed limit, and North Yorkshire Council argues those in favour of this were not unanimous about where a default limit should apply.

But Coun Pat Marsh, the Liberal Democrat chair of the area constituency committee, criticised North Yorkshire Council‘s decision to refuse blanket 20mph zones as as “kicking the can down the road”.

Coun Marsh said: “It is an issue that affects the whole of North Yorkshire, they have got to address it.

“Get the 20mph zones in first and then monitor them. It really is just kicking the can down the road.”

The council’s stance was defended by Coun Duncan, who said: “What started as a review into 20mph limits became more encompassing, as we looked seriously at ways to improve the way we set speed limits generally.

“Following cross-party feedback and a review of experiences elsewhere, we are not proposing to introduce 20mph as the default speed limit in every town and village.

“However, we recognise the key role 20mph speed limits and zones play in terms of road safety, active travel and wellbeing, and our new approach will allow more of these to be introduced.

“In all cases, new 20mph limits and zones will comply with Department for Transport guidelines and have community support after public consultation.

“20mph limits will be fully embedded into our new approach, while ensuring these are not the only option that can be considered to improve road safety.

“In summary, our approach appreciates the diverse nature of North Yorkshire’s communities rather than assuming one size fits all locations.”

Public support for 20mph speed limits has become more visible in recent months.

Two Harrogate safety campaigns led by residents and supported by school headteachers have been attracting growing support- Pannal Ash Safe Street Zones and Oatlands Road Safety and Active Travel Campaign.

Campaigners will be attending a meeting of the Road Safety Group at Ashville College in Harrogate on Thursday, June 29, with 30 attendees including headteachers, councillors, community representatives and North Yorkshire Council officers in attendance to give a presentation.

In the meantime, safety campaigners issued a brief statement, saying: “We are committed to the delivery of 20mph for our schools and local community, to create a safe urban environment."

But Arnold Warneken of Harrogate and District Green Party has slammed North Yorkshire Council’s latest announcement as yet another “delaying tactic” to avoid doing the right thing.

"How many residents, parishes, committees and councillors do we need to ask for North Yorkshire Council’s Executive to listen to all of us concerned about road safety, health, wellbeing and air pollution?” said Mr Warneken, who is a North Yorkshire councillor for the Ouseburn division.

"Clearly the huge numbers already signed up for all the benefits of a 20mph speed limit in areas such as old peoples homes, GP practices, small high street shopping areas and schools is not enough.

"The report for the consideration of the Executive lacks ambition and is yet another delaying tactic.

"The motion I put to Harrogate Area Constituency Committee was passed and was supported by Selby ACC appears to have fallen on barren ground.

"There is no real substance to the North Yorkshire Council proposals.

"I was told to be patient as there was a comprehensive review taking place and the report would reflect all this but it does not.

"We cannot keep putting off taking action to make our roads safer for everyone.”