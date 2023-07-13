News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Milestone moment as Harrogate celebrates 1000th newly qualified teacher in boost to education system in difficult times

A Harrogate school has played host to a milestone moment – the 1000th trainee to qualify from Red Kite Teacher Training.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 16:15 BST

At a time of deepening challenges for schools amid budget concerns and recruitment issues, this year has seen more than 150 trainees recommended for Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) with the Department for Education, bringing the total number of Early Careers Teachers supported by Red Kite Teacher Training, since its launch in 2014 to 1,049.

A recent event hosted at Harrogate Grammar School saw trainees from this year’s cohort come together for a well-deserved celebration of their achievements, enabling them to network and share experiences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Victoria Lickley, Director of Teacher Training at Red Kite Teacher Training, one of the largest school-based providers of teacher training in North and West Yorkshire working in partnership with schools across the region, said: “We are immensely proud to have supported so many newly-qualified teachers.

Red Kite Teacher Training celebration event in Harrogate - Director of Red Kite Teacher Training, Victoria Lickley. (Picture Red Kite Teacher Training)Red Kite Teacher Training celebration event in Harrogate - Director of Red Kite Teacher Training, Victoria Lickley. (Picture Red Kite Teacher Training)
Red Kite Teacher Training celebration event in Harrogate - Director of Red Kite Teacher Training, Victoria Lickley. (Picture Red Kite Teacher Training)
Most Popular

"Our school-centred approach equips trainees with the skills and confidence to become innovative and passionate teachers who go on to enjoy brilliant careers and enrich the lives of children.”

Neil Renton, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, attended the event to congratulate the newly-qualified teachers and wish them well as they embark on their careers.

The 1000th trainee to qualify from Red Kite Teacher Training was Ellie Rowe, who said: “Teaching is the profession that teaches every other profession.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The employment outcomes at Red Kite Teacher Training are consistently high year on year with headteachers employing its trainees regionally and nationally.

Related topics:HarrogateTeachers