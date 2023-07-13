Milestone moment as Harrogate celebrates 1000th newly qualified teacher in boost to education system in difficult times
At a time of deepening challenges for schools amid budget concerns and recruitment issues, this year has seen more than 150 trainees recommended for Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) with the Department for Education, bringing the total number of Early Careers Teachers supported by Red Kite Teacher Training, since its launch in 2014 to 1,049.
A recent event hosted at Harrogate Grammar School saw trainees from this year’s cohort come together for a well-deserved celebration of their achievements, enabling them to network and share experiences.
Victoria Lickley, Director of Teacher Training at Red Kite Teacher Training, one of the largest school-based providers of teacher training in North and West Yorkshire working in partnership with schools across the region, said: “We are immensely proud to have supported so many newly-qualified teachers.
"Our school-centred approach equips trainees with the skills and confidence to become innovative and passionate teachers who go on to enjoy brilliant careers and enrich the lives of children.”
Neil Renton, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, attended the event to congratulate the newly-qualified teachers and wish them well as they embark on their careers.
The 1000th trainee to qualify from Red Kite Teacher Training was Ellie Rowe, who said: “Teaching is the profession that teaches every other profession.”
The employment outcomes at Red Kite Teacher Training are consistently high year on year with headteachers employing its trainees regionally and nationally.