Major Harrogate school plans 'fantastic' 50th anniversary celebrations by going back to the Seventies

A Harrogate school is all set to celebrate its past while looking to the future as it marks its 50th anniversary.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 14:03 BST
Founded in 1973, Rossett School is planning a day of celebrations later this month and is inviting former students and staff to join the occasion.

The secondary school is also appealing for anyone who has Rossett memories or success stories they would like to share for the anniversary celebrations.

Headteacher Tim Milburn, himself a former Rossett student, said: “Plans are well underway for what will be a fantastic celebration of our wonderful school.

Harrogate school's big anniversary - Pictured, from left, with with Rossett’s 50th anniversary logo are deputy headteacher Pete Saunders, headteacher Tim Milburn and deputy headteacher Dave Royles. (Picture Rossett School)Harrogate school's big anniversary - Pictured, from left, with with Rossett’s 50th anniversary logo are deputy headteacher Pete Saunders, headteacher Tim Milburn and deputy headteacher Dave Royles. (Picture Rossett School)
“It will be a chance for everyone involved in the school both now and in the years gone by not only to remember all our past achievements but, importantly, to look ahead to the great things to come.”

Mr Milburn said the 50th anniversary comes at a time of considerable change for the school, which is working hard to address challenges highlighted in an Ofsted report in January.

While acknowledging there had been some difficult times recently, Mr Milburn said Rossett was responding proactively and it was important for the whole school community to work together to build a bright future.

Key developments from September will see the school joining the Red Kite Learning Trust and partnering with Harrogate Grammar School for its Sixth Form provision.

As befits an institution launched 50 years ago during ‘glam rock’, the celebrations will feature a 1970s theme, with students and staff encouraged to wear fancy dress.

Lessons in the run-up to the day will be based on the different eras from the 1970s onwards, while lunch and treats will reflect party food from the decades.

The day will include retro sports, Rossett’s biggest-ever bake sale, tree planting, burying a time capsule, a bubble release and a whole school photoshoot.

The afternoon will feature a ‘Rossett Rocks Fest’ on the field with a DJ and photo booth.

Former staff and students are invited along later in the day to attend a social event between 4pm and 6pm.

To express your interest in attending or to share your memories, visit: https://www.rossettschool.co.uk/

