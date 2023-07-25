Local knitters' lovely way of comforting Harrogate children on their first day at 'big school'

Children set to join Highfield Prep School Reception classes in September have been given a very special gift by members of the Ripon Community Poppy Project – their very own teddies knitted in the school’s uniform colours.

The idea was the brainchild of Kathryn Wilson, Head of Early Years & Foundation Stage at the school which is located at Harrogate Ladies College.

Miss Wilson, who grew up in Ripon, was a Girl Guide with one of the knitting group co-ordinators Hazel Barker.

Children joining Highfield Prep School Reception Class in Harrogate in September with their hand knitted teddies. (Picture Harrogate Ladies College)

When she had the idea of creating a special teddy for children joining Reception she knew exactly who to ask for help.

“We wanted to give the children something to take home over the summer to encourage them to talk about joining Reception with their parents,” said Miss Wilson.

“I’ve known Hazel since I was a girl and I was absolutely delighted when the group said that they would help turn the idea into a reality.

"The children can take the teddies on adventures over the summer and then come and tell us all about them in September.

The Highfield Prep School Head Girl in Harrogate with the Ripon Community Poppy Project Knitting Group. (Picture Harrogate Ladies College)

"We also hope that it will be a comfort for the children to bring their teddies in with them in September on their first day at “big school.”

Hazel Barker said the circle of knitters, which meets regularly at Hazel House for a knit and a natter, were delighted to help out with such a special task.

“Because I have known Kathryn such a long time, it felt like a special request we could accommodate,” she said.

"But we are happy to get involved with all sorts of community projects.”

As well as their hand kitted teddies, the children joining Highfield Prep School’s Reception classes in September have also received a box full of items to help them to get ready.

Their parents have attended a Welcome Supper at the school to enable them to get to know each other and the teachers.