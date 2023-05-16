'Life-changing experience' for Harrogate student as she prepares to receive her Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award

For Lella Violet Halloum, 18, a recent Alumni of Harrogate Ladies’ College (Bronze & Silver Award) and the Sixth Form at Harrogate Grammar School (Gold Award), the Duke of Edinburgh Award has proven to be a life-changing experience.

Having moved to Harrogate from the Middle East at the age of 13, the awards scheme has provided Lella Violet with a deep appreciation for her surroundings, as well as offering her bonding opportunities beyond the classroom, and developing resilience and mental strength through outdoor learning challenges.

Her dedication to community building, public speaking, and networking has allowed her to make a global impact after she created an online community for thousands of 10-25 years olds.

An inspirational mentor - Lella Violet Halloum from Harrogate is to receive her Gold Duke of Edinburgh's (DofE) Award in Buckingham Palace Garden this week.

As an inspirational mentor, Lella Violet volunteers her time and skills to provide STEM education and share her experiences with the next generation of women in technology.

Her extraordinary perseverance, creativity and resilience enabled her to complete her Gold DofE despite the challenges and limits of the Covid pandemic and lockdown.

But Lella Violet says she is grateful for all the people who have helped her on the way to her Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award, especially her teachers and award supervisors. including Mr and Mrs Sockett, Mr Kempton, Ms Perfect and Mrs Chesworth.

The Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards ceremony this Friday, May 19 will see Buckingham Palace Garden transformed into a festival-style celebration for young people and their loved ones, with giant deckchairs, bunting and garden games and activities.

Outdoor learning challenges and bonding opportunities beyond the classroom - Lella Violet Halloum from Harrogate who is to receive her Gold Duke of Edinburgh's (DofE) Award this week.

The event will be hosted by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and will feature famous DofE Award holders and other inspiring speakers who will be sharing their own experiences.

A Gold DofE programme is a non-competitive personal challenge, open to all young people with a minimum of 12 months to complete.