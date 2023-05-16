News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs

'Life-changing experience' for Harrogate student as she prepares to receive her Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award

A Harrogate student who became a mentor to others after moving to the town from the Middle East is to receive her Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award this week at Buckingham Palace Garden.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 16th May 2023, 17:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 17:06 BST

For Lella Violet Halloum, 18, a recent Alumni of Harrogate Ladies’ College (Bronze & Silver Award) and the Sixth Form at Harrogate Grammar School (Gold Award), the Duke of Edinburgh Award has proven to be a life-changing experience.

Having moved to Harrogate from the Middle East at the age of 13, the awards scheme has provided Lella Violet with a deep appreciation for her surroundings, as well as offering her bonding opportunities beyond the classroom, and developing resilience and mental strength through outdoor learning challenges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her dedication to community building, public speaking, and networking has allowed her to make a global impact after she created an online community for thousands of 10-25 years olds.

An inspirational mentor - Lella Violet Halloum from Harrogate is to receive her Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award in Buckingham Palace Garden this week.An inspirational mentor - Lella Violet Halloum from Harrogate is to receive her Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award in Buckingham Palace Garden this week.
An inspirational mentor - Lella Violet Halloum from Harrogate is to receive her Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award in Buckingham Palace Garden this week.
Most Popular

As an inspirational mentor, Lella Violet volunteers her time and skills to provide STEM education and share her experiences with the next generation of women in technology.

Her extraordinary perseverance, creativity and resilience enabled her to complete her Gold DofE despite the challenges and limits of the Covid pandemic and lockdown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Lella Violet says she is grateful for all the people who have helped her on the way to her Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award, especially her teachers and award supervisors. including Mr and Mrs Sockett, Mr Kempton, Ms Perfect and Mrs Chesworth.

The Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards ceremony this Friday, May 19 will see Buckingham Palace Garden transformed into a festival-style celebration for young people and their loved ones, with giant deckchairs, bunting and garden games and activities.

Outdoor learning challenges and bonding opportunities beyond the classroom - Lella Violet Halloum from Harrogate who is to receive her Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award this week.Outdoor learning challenges and bonding opportunities beyond the classroom - Lella Violet Halloum from Harrogate who is to receive her Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award this week.
Outdoor learning challenges and bonding opportunities beyond the classroom - Lella Violet Halloum from Harrogate who is to receive her Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award this week.

The event will be hosted by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and will feature famous DofE Award holders and other inspiring speakers who will be sharing their own experiences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Gold DofE programme is a non-competitive personal challenge, open to all young people with a minimum of 12 months to complete.

Young people build their own programmes with activities in physical, kkills, volunteering, a five-day residential and a four-day expedition.

Related topics:HarrogateDuke of Edinburgh