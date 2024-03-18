Leeds United Foundation lead coach helps Tadcaster Grammar School students hone their skills and leadership qualities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The course began with an introduction to coaching and helping a team from Nigel Thewlis, lead coach of The Leeds United Foundation, followed by group tasks designed to help students understand the skills, qualities and values of a good leader, as well as discussions on how to make a sports session successful.

The afternoon then gave students the opportunity to put these new skills into practice, before grouping together for a final activity and feedback session, with the day finishing off with advice around work experience opportunities and pathways into sports leadership.

The Year 11 students were also treated to a tour of Elland Road stadium after a full coaching session.

Tadcaster Grammar Year nine students taking part in a training session with Nigel Thewlis, lead coach of The Leeds United Foundation

Pupils in Year nine and 11 are encouraged by the PE teachers to get involved with a variety of initiatives, which has already helped form closely bonded and high achieving U14 girls’ and boys’ sports teams within the school.

Rob Solk, head of PE, said: “I am really proud of the way our students performed on each of the Leaders Award days.

"They showed us impressive teamwork and a willingness to learn new skills for their futures - whether these will be used in sports or in other ways.

"We would like to thank Nigel Thewlis of The Leeds United Foundation for making the day so enjoyable.”

The school also enjoys a great history with Leeds United, as former Tadcaster Grammar student, Emma Coates, began her coaching career at the club before working her way to become head coach of England Women’s U23s.

Mr Solk added: “Who knows, maybe one of our Year nine or 11 students will enjoy a similar career success.”

Tadcaster Grammar School forms part of The Star Multi Academy Trust, which is made up of eleven schools located across West and North Yorkshire.