Learning goes outdoors at Harrogate primary school thanks to new purpose-built play area

The new equipment is part of investment that the school is making in facilities especially for reception age children.

Constructed from natural timber to reflect the school’s commitment to the environment, the play area gives children an exciting new learning space to get physical and creative - with a water stream, sand play and jungle planters.

A new shelter offers a place to act out plays, have outdoor lessons, or even an alfresco story time.

Children at Hookstone Chase Primary School enjoy an alfresco story time in the new purpose-built play area

The play area is the first part of a development plan for the school being driven by new headteacher, Joe Cooper, who joined the academy at the start of September.

He said: “Learning should be engaging and fun – whether it’s inside the classroom or outside it.

“Our new play area for our youngest children is a safe place where they can let their imaginations run free.

"Whether children want to run and climb or play quietly with friends in specially created seating areas, there is something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hookstone Chase Primary School Headteacher Joe Cooper testing out the new outdoor learning area

"Outdoor play is a great way for children to build social skills and friendships.”

The school is part of the Northern Star Academies Trust, which runs four primary schools in Harrogate.

Jenn Plews, Chief Executive of Northern Star Academies Trust, added: “Learning outdoors is an important part of the curriculum in every Northern Star Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad