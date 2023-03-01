Launch of Green Month this week by Harrogate College promises practical help towards an energy-efficient future

Much of the focus in the series of practical activities taking place at the college in March will fall on two free events.

One giving for professionals in the building trade on how to construct a 'passive house' to rigorous energy efficient design standards, the other giving the public guidance on how to retrofit their home to make it more energy efficient and save money on household bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate College Principal Danny Wild said: “We are delighted to be partnering with local businesses and community groups to raise awareness of, and offer training in, skills like passive house building and retrofitting.

Harrogate College is to present a course in Passive House for Construction Professionals run by Pure Haus of Leeds.

“Creating more energy efficient buildings, and improving the efficiency of the ones we already have, is an important part of the fight against climate change.”

1. Tuesday, March 7: Passive House for Construction Professionals and Management – a four week, one-day-a-week training programme that has been fully funded by the government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passive houses are built to maintain an almost constant temperature - thereby slashing their energy bills and carbon footprint.

The course will be run by Leeds-based passive house specialists Pure Haus, who will also be installing a mini passive house in the college’s grounds on Thursday, March 2.

2. March 16, 6.30pm: Zero Carbon Harrogate will present a free introductory talk on Retrofitting Your Home.

Guests will hear from several expert speakers including retrofit coordinator Marcus Wearmouth of Progress Consulting about the art of eco-renovation and how to go about improving the energy efficiency of your house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Green Month events at Harrogate College will include a visit by North Yorkshire Rotters and their smoothie-making bicycle on March 3 and a fashion show on March 29.

A variety of sustainably produced dishes, meanwhile, will be served in the college’s canteen throughout the month.

To book a place on Passive House for Construction Professionals and Management, visit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book a place on the Retrofit Talk, visit